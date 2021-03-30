Ice shanty removal deadline March 31

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday is the last day for anglers to have their ice shanties stay on any bodies of water in Upper Michigan.

The state DNR is reminding everyone ice shanties must be removed by midnight on March 31.

The DNR does add those with portable shanties can still spend time on the ice, as long as it is safe and they follow protocols.

“Even if it’s past the deadline, you could bring that out and fish, but then you have to bring it back with you that day,” said the DNR’s Deputy Public information Officer, John Pepin. “You can’t leave it on the ice overnight or any period of time other than when you’re out there.”

Owners whose shanties fall through the ice could face penalties, such as 30 days in jail, fines up to $500, or both.

