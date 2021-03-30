Houghton and Hancock both plan to build dog parks

HOUGHTON/HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been a topic of interest for years in the Houghton/Hancock area.

Now, after a recent survey showed the community is still interested in having a dog park added, plans are underway.

“Many dogs are on the Maasto Hiito Trails at this point in time,” said Deborah Mann, Hancock’s Recreation Chairperson. “But, we really want them to have an area where they can run free without leashes.”

Part of the need for a dog park is because Houghton and Hancock lack properties with wide-open spaces for dogs.

“We’ve got a lot of pet owners that live within the city,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “We don’t necessarily have the big yard or the field.”

Something that increased during the pandemic was this need for outdoor recreation. That doesn’t seem to be going away. Which is one reason why Houghton and Hancock are both planning to build dog parks.

One of the biggest questions for the city leaders is where to put their parks.

For Hancock, the decision became a bit more clear recently according to Mann.

“A local landowner has given us permission to use this property, which is at the trailhead at the Maasto Hiito Trail,” explained Mann.

For Houghton, it is considering working on the Garnet St. Park to make it dog-friendly.

Regardless of place, the cities both want what’s best for the dogs.

“In a populated area, [you’ve got to have the] fence height and rules, and double gating,” said Waara.

Mann also explained some more expansive plans.

“We want to make sure there’s a water access, that there’s benches, and maybe even [some] agility things for dogs,” said Mann.

Currently, the parks are in the planning stage. However, they could be completed in the next year if things progress.

