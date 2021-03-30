Health departments preparing to give vaccine to anyone 16+

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - This week Michigan health departments are getting ready to let anyone over the age of 16 get a COVID-19 vaccine starting on April 5.

Many of the health departments have online registrations forms, but with younger people eligible to be vaccinated starting on Monday, health departments are seeing less people register.

“We’ve definitely seen a decline in the demand for appointments as we’ve dropped the age group down,” said Kate Beer, Western U.P. Health Department Health Officer. “We are hoping that, that’s just because people have been waiting for it or they are maybe waiting for a vacation.”

The Western U.P. Health Department is not alone, Marquette County has 2,400 people under the age of 50 registered to receive a vaccine. If more people don’t register, the department will have more vaccines than people.

“If we don’t get any more, I’d say by mid to late April we are going to be exhausting our list,” said Jerry Messana, Marquette County Health Department Health Officer.

Meanwhile, in Delta and Menominee Counties, the health department started vaccinating anyone over the age of 18 more than a week ago after vaccination appointments were not being filled.

“Our clinics are filling,” said Mike Snyder, Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties Health Officer. “They are not filling as quickly as they did earlier with the 65 and older population so I think this population isn’t quite as eager to receive the vaccine.”

And the hesitancy comes as testing positivity in Upper Michigan has tripled since the beginning of the month.

“If you look at the statistics, the rise in the 10-19 and 20-29 age groups those are the ones that are increased, but keep in mind those people haven’t been vaccinated,” said Messana. “Hopefully we can get those people vaccinated.”

And they hope to do so as soon as possible with an increase in cases at schools.

“We’re a little concerned about that,” said Beer. “Particularly when everyone comes back from spring break here. So, we are keeping an eye on that.”

And while cases are increasing, they remain significantly below peaks in November and health departments say hospitalizations remain low.

Upper Michigan daily cases per million. Source: MI Start Map (WLUC)

“Hospitalizations and deaths are a lagging indicator as well,” sais Snyder. “The cases come first obviously, but we have not seen an increase in hospitalizations locally.” – Snyder

If you want to register in any of the counties in these stories here is what to do:

Marquette County Health Department

Go to mqthealth.org to register online.

Western U.P. Health Department

Go to coppercountrystrong.com or call 211.

Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties

Go to phdm.org or call 906-786-4111 or 906-863-4451 for Menominee County.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.