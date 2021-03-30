Advertisement

Funeral homes undergo multiple changes in past year

Canale-Tonella Funeral Home in Marquette
Canale-Tonella Funeral Home in Marquette(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 550,000 lives, meaning more and more families have to plan the burial of their loved ones.

Now, funeral homes have to accommodate those families while adapting to the pandemic itself.

“I’ve been a licensed funeral director for 42 years and there have been more changes in our industry in the last year than there has been in the 41 years proceeding that,” Canale-Tonella Funeral Home owner Mark Canale said.

Some of those changes include no funeral lunches and a 25-person capacity limit. If the funeral is at a church, they must follow church rules.

“We have to watch the door fairly closely so people are coming and going at a certain rate so that we don’t have 30 or 40 people in here at once,” Canale said. “That’s what’s difficult.”

Some families are still hesitant to even book in-person services, so postponed funerals have been common lately.

“Certain people who have passed away a year ago,” Canale said. “Thought they would have a funeral this coming summer and we received notification from some of those families that they want to wait another year.”

The pandemic hasn’t hindered everything, though. For those that prefer not to wait, livestreaming is available.

“We even served a family where the husband could not come from Florida to Marquette for his wife’s burial service,” Canale said. “But he was able to watch it in real-time due to be able to livestream.”

Canale said livestream will be used long after the pandemic is over; whenever that may be.

“I don’t see it coming to normal for at least another year,” he said.

Canale said since more people are becoming vaccinated he’s hoping it’s not too much longer until more people are allowed back in the funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots for Kyle Smith, Mikeal Scantlen, and Romulus Ard.
3 men arrested, arraigned following meth house investigation in Menominee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Munising Falls
Travel Michigan suggests U.P travel destinations for the Spring
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and...
WHO report: COVID likely first jumped into humans from animals
Marquette County Madness Bracket
Marquette County food item contest enters final round

Latest News

Hilltop RV Superstore in Ishpeming.
RV sales increase since pandemic began
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
MCHD: Potential public COVID-19 exposure identified at Island Resort Casino
"Happy Retirement Captain Ray!" sign.
Iron ore captain sails into retirement
The Maasto Hiito Trailhead in Hancock may become the next dog park in Houghton County.
Houghton and Hancock both plan to build dog parks