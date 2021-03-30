Funeral homes undergo multiple changes in past year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 550,000 lives, meaning more and more families have to plan the burial of their loved ones.

Now, funeral homes have to accommodate those families while adapting to the pandemic itself.

“I’ve been a licensed funeral director for 42 years and there have been more changes in our industry in the last year than there has been in the 41 years proceeding that,” Canale-Tonella Funeral Home owner Mark Canale said.

Some of those changes include no funeral lunches and a 25-person capacity limit. If the funeral is at a church, they must follow church rules.

“We have to watch the door fairly closely so people are coming and going at a certain rate so that we don’t have 30 or 40 people in here at once,” Canale said. “That’s what’s difficult.”

Some families are still hesitant to even book in-person services, so postponed funerals have been common lately.

“Certain people who have passed away a year ago,” Canale said. “Thought they would have a funeral this coming summer and we received notification from some of those families that they want to wait another year.”

The pandemic hasn’t hindered everything, though. For those that prefer not to wait, livestreaming is available.

“We even served a family where the husband could not come from Florida to Marquette for his wife’s burial service,” Canale said. “But he was able to watch it in real-time due to be able to livestream.”

Canale said livestream will be used long after the pandemic is over; whenever that may be.

“I don’t see it coming to normal for at least another year,” he said.

Canale said since more people are becoming vaccinated he’s hoping it’s not too much longer until more people are allowed back in the funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.