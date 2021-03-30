Expansions to temporary state unemployment provisions end March 31

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to state law, some temporary expansions in unemployment eligibility and cost-sharing applicable to state unemployment claims are set to expire on March 31, 2021.

Unemployment expansions expiring include:

28-day late filing

A new or additional claim for unemployment benefits filed within 28 days of the last day the claimant worked will no longer be considered to have been filed on time.

The late filing allowance will revert to the traditional 14 days.

COVID related reasons for regular unemployment

No longer considered an acceptable reason to have left work involuntarily for medical reasons are:

The individual is under self-isolation or self-quarantine in response to elevated risk from COVID-19 due to being immune-compromised.

The individual has displayed at least one of the principal symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, atypical coughs and atypical shortness of breath).

The individual has had contact in the last 14 days with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

The individual is required to care for someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

The individual has a family care responsibility because of a government directive.

If a claimant was determined to be eligible for benefits based on a claim filed prior to March 28, 2021, they will continue to be eligible. Individuals who are disqualified for state unemployment benefits based on these reasons may qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Relaxed eligibility requirements for the Work Share program

Employers must meet and maintain the traditional requirements for Work Share plans. These requirements include:

Employee hours/wages may be reduced by a minimum of 15% up to a maximum of 45%

Experience account balance must have a positive reserve

Must have paid wages for at least 12 of the previous quarters.

This will not impact employers who have an approved Work Share plan that was previously established. However, when the current Work Share plan expires, any renewed plan must meet the traditional statutory requirements for qualification.

“Non-charging” employer accounts

Automatic charging for employees that are laid off or placed on a leave of absence to the UIA’s Non-Chargeable Benefits Account (NBA) instead of the employer’s direct account ends. Charging will revert back to the standard calculations.

Allowance of retired state employees to continue to receive retirement benefits while employed by UIA

Retirees who return to work as a UIA employee must forfeit their state pension for the duration of the reemployment.

For more information on unemployment programs, visit Michigan.gov/uia.

