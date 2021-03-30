Advertisement

DNR reminds public to tread lightly on muddy trails this spring

The DNR says mountain biking and other activities when the trails are soft and muddy can cause damage.
FILE. A small excavator behind the trees works on some of the NTN trails.
FILE. A small excavator behind the trees works on some of the NTN trails.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help to maintain trail conditions.

This time of year with snow melt and rain, the trails are particularly soft and muddy at times. The DNR says mountain biking and other activities when the trails are soft and muddy can cause damage.

Groups like the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) and the Range Area Mountain Bike Association (RAMBA) invest money and man hours into maintaining the trails.

“It can save us a lot of cost and maintenance on trails if we would just wait until things dry out a little bit more before mountain bikers and such return out to these areas, we want users to be careful when they’re using trails and also forest roads,” said Michigan DNR Deputy Communications Officer, John Pepin.

The DNR also advises hikers and bikers to pay attention to the weather conditions before heading out. Learn more about Michigan trails by clicking here.

