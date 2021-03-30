Caregiver Incentive Project hosts innovative training program for new in-home caregivers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Caregiver Incentive Project (CIP), the nonprofit organization focused on improving the lives of the cared for by supporting caregivers, will be offering a free mentor-based training program for new in-home caregivers in April.

The grant-funded program is open to individuals ages 18 to 55 in Marquette County without prior experience as a professional caregiver. There is currently a national shortage of in-home caregivers and this program works to create one of the first standardized trainings for entering work in the in-home setting.

The CIP Caregiver Academy’s Mentored New In-home Caregiver Training will provide attendees with essential information for effectively preparing to work as an in-home caregiver. The program is intended for individuals interested in working as a caregiver as well as those seeking to learn valuable skills while attending school. Individuals must be able to pass a background check and be physically and mentally willing and able to provide essential care to the elderly, medically fragile and individuals with disabilities.

Twenty spots will be available for the first training program in Marquette. A second offering of the training program will be held in western Marquette County later this spring for 20 additional new caregivers.

“We are excited to offer this unique mentor-based, in-home caregiver program to residents of Marquette County,” said Erik Bergh, CIP Program Manager. “Our goal is to provide important training and support for those new to the in-home care setting. We also hope to address the critical shortage of caregivers – and empower everyone in the process.”

Training will be completed through four, in-person weekend training sessions. The first program will take place at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University on Saturday, April 10, Sunday, April 11, Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18.

Each session will have a different topic of focus, highlighting essential in-home caregiver knowledge and techniques. Through the training, caregivers will be further informed on ethics, caregiver and care recipient safety and privacy, communication and interpersonal skills, feeding techniques, and more. Participants will also be required to complete a free, self-scheduled CPR and first aid training. An in-home caregiver training certificate will be provided upon completion of the program.

The session topics are as follows:

Saturday, April 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Communication and Interpersonal Skills, Emergencies and Expectations

Sunday, April 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Ethics and How to Recognize and Respond to Abuse

Saturday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Medical Information and Precautions

Sunday, April 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Responsibilities and Boundaries

Registration is available on Eventbrite. There is no cost to attend. Snacks are provided and participants will earn a stipend for participation ($150 for completing the entire sequence plus online instruction of CPR/First Aid).

This program is made possible through the generous financial support of the Superior Health Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, Community Foundation of Marquette County and West End Health Foundation. Additional information will be provided on CIP’s Scholarship Program, and attendees will be encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit www.the-cip.com.

About Caregiver Incentive Project: Founded by Eric Paad, CIP aims to educate the public regarding the national caregiver crisis, provide financial incentives in the way of scholarships and stipends, and provide training for new and existing caregivers. With the efforts beginning in Marquette and a plan to expand nationally, CIP is working closely with established agencies that serve disabled individuals, the elderly, medically fragile individuals, and others requiring in-home care. CIP is inspired by Dorothy Paad, Eric’s daughter, for whom he and his wife are in-home caregivers. Learn more about Dorothy’s inspiring story here.

Donations can also be made at www.the-cip.com. Videos of the inspiration and mission of the project are available on CIP’s YouTube Channel. More information is available on CIP’s website and Facebook Page.

