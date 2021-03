Bark River-Harris makes good showing in its first Team Wrestling Quarterfinal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLUC) - Match #1 Quarterfinal

New Lothrop HS defeated Bark River-Harris HS 54-20

130 - Parker Noonan (New Lothrop HS) over Daniel Dani (Bark River-Harris HS) Dec 9-8

135 - Jack Kulhanek (New Lothrop HS) over Joshua Riley (Bark River-Harris HS) Fall 1:57

140 - Andrew Krupp (New Lothrop HS) over Dillon Raab (Bark River-Harris HS) Dec 5-4

145 - Jackson Knieper (New Lothrop HS) over Clayton Eichhorn (Bark River-Harris HS) Fall 1:35

152 - Harry Helmick (New Lothrop HS) over Noah Gagne (Bark River-Harris HS) Fall 2:48

160 - Tyler Racicot (Bark River-Harris HS) over Bryce Cheney (New Lothrop HS) SV-1 4-2

171 - Drew Allgeyer (Bark River-Harris HS) over Noah Ruddy (New Lothrop HS) TF 18-1

189 - Kody Krupp (New Lothrop HS) over Wyatt Raab (Bark River-Harris HS) Fall 3:34

215 - Grayson Orr (New Lothrop HS) over Jacob Wandahsega (Bark River-Harris HS) Fall 2:43

285 - Isiah Pasik (New Lothrop HS) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

103 - Brenden Siedlecki (Bark River-Harris HS) over Leo Bauman (New Lothrop HS) Fall 4:58

112 - Daven Lockwood (New Lothrop HS) over Avry Corrigan (Bark River-Harris HS) Fall 2:45

119 - Katie Viau (Bark River-Harris HS) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

125 - Caleb Sharp (New Lothrop HS) over Elliot Corrigan (Bark River-Harris HS) Fall 1:23

Dani’s match at 130 was a heartbreaker as he took the lead in the last minute, but Noonan recorded a takedown with two seconds remaining.

Racicot had a takedown for his sudden victory. His opponent Cheney needed about ten minutes to leave the mat from an injury.

Wyatt Raab had a 10-3 lead in his match, but Krupp was able to turn the tables and get the pin.

