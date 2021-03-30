Advertisement

Alert: US-41, M-35 traffic light outage planned overnight in Menominee

The outage is required for electrical work near the signal.
US-41 at M-35 signal outage planned during overnight hours in Menominee March 30-31.
US-41 at M-35 signal outage planned during overnight hours in Menominee March 30-31.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a traffic alert for the overnight into Wednesday morning in Menominee.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says drivers should expect a signal outage at the intersection of US-41 and M-35 in Menominee from midnight until approximately 4:00 a.m. central Wednesday, March 31.

Traffic at the intersection will be regulated by temporary stop signs. Motorists are advised to use caution at the intersection.

The outage is required for electrical work near the signal.

