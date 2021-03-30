Alert: US-41, M-35 traffic light outage planned overnight in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a traffic alert for the overnight into Wednesday morning in Menominee.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says drivers should expect a signal outage at the intersection of US-41 and M-35 in Menominee from midnight until approximately 4:00 a.m. central Wednesday, March 31.

Traffic at the intersection will be regulated by temporary stop signs. Motorists are advised to use caution at the intersection.

The outage is required for electrical work near the signal.

