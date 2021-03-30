140 jobs added at Dickinson County Healthcare during 2020

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (InvestUP/WLUC) - With the creation of 140 new jobs in 2020, Dickinson County Healthcare System (DCH) continues to increase patient volumes and meet the healthcare needs of the community.

DCH new hires included health care providers in primary care, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, oncology, orthopedics, urology, emergency medicine, and hospitalists. DCH has also filled key administrative leadership positions in multiple departments.

The hiring surge comes as a response to increasing numbers of patients seeking expert care at DCH. By strategically allocating resources to the areas of care that patients need most, DCH is ensuring that all community members have access to safe, coordinated, high-quality care conveniently located close to home.

DCH President and CEO Chuck Nelson recognizes that quality healthcare is a critical foundation for a strong community.

“Investing in the right providers our community needs most who want to live and work in and around Iron Mountain strengthens our community,” Nelson said. “We’re proud to lead the way as both a healthcare provider and a local economic driver. As your community-owned healthcare organization, DCH is committed to the wellbeing of our families, friends, and neighbors.”

Although pandemic and economic challenges have stressed the region’s healthcare system, DCH is well-positioned for long-term stability and growth. The impact of the new staff members is evident throughout hospital operations. In addition to direct patient services, new DCH talent can be found in human resources, finance, compliance, plant operations, information systems, retail health services, and other areas.

“DCH is always seeking new ways to better serve our community” Nelson said. ”With the expansion of our team, we’re prepared to provide even more people with compassionate, quality care.”

About DCH: Servicing northern Wisconsin and the central Upper Peninsula for more than 68 years, Dickinson County Healthcare (DCH) is a 49-bed community hospital with a team of more than 60 active physicians and each year treats over 160,000 patients. DCH employs more than 650 staff members, is one of the major employers in the Dickinson County area, and is a large contributor to the economic wellbeing of our community. Learn more at dchs.org.

