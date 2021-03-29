Wildcats Women’s Soccer Sends Huskies to the Doghouse

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It is always a great day when you beat your rival and the Wildcats of Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer had a great day. The team took down Michigan Tech 3-1 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) matchup Sunday evening.

UP EARLY

The first goal of the game came early for the Wildcats in just the third minute. Stephanie Trujillo passed the ball to Isabela Cardoso who was running five yards ahead. Cardoso beat a Huskies defender and kicked the ball past the visiting team’s keeper, who came out of the net, for a goal from 12 yards out.

ANOTHER ONE

Caitlyn Trombley, running three yards inside the box, passed the ball to Evelyn Flor who launched a ball from the middle of the field high and to the left of the MTU keeper for the goal. NMU went into the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

THAT’S THE GAME

The Huskies scored their only goal of the game in the 60th minute of action. With the score then at 2-1, the Wildcats wasted no time answering back.

A little over five minutes later, MTU committed a foul inside the penalty area. Caroline Halonen took the ensuing penalty kick for NMU and sent it into the left side of the next past the leaping Huskies’ keeper.

The goal was the final one in the 3-1 Wildcats win.

STAT LEADERS

The NMU defense impressed and did not allow the visiting MTU team to take a single shot in the first half of action. The Wildcats ended the game with 11 shots to the Huskies’ four.

Halonen had a team-high four shots followed by Trujillo with two. Michelle Keranen, Cardoso, Rachael Erste, Flor, and Brooke Pietila each tallied one shot for NMU.

Goalkeeper Shenae Kreps had one save for the Wildcats.

UP NEXT

NMU travels south to Saginaw Valley State for their next matchup. The GLIAC match will take place Thursday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.