Wildcats Lacrosse Ends Weekend with Another GLIAC Win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s lacrosse team tied the program record for most wins in a season with a 13-10 victory over Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponent Concordia-St. Paul on Sunday afternoon.

Jessica Daniels put the Wildcats on the board first with a Madeline Bittell assisted shot. Then the Golden Bears were the next to strike.

An Emily Renfrew goal put NMU back on top, but CSP answered with two goals to take their first and only lead of the game.

The Wildcats got back on top with a 3-0 featuring three different goal scorers. Katelyn Mongold scored the first while the second was put in the net by Kaitlyn Bridger with NMU a man-up. The final was from Daniels assisted by Bittell.

The visiting Golden Bears were able to sneak another shot in before the Wildcats went on another 3-0 run to increase the lead to 8-4 going into the half. The run came from a Renfrew free position goal, a Bittell assisted Aleya Speas goal and a Daniels goal.

Renfrew scored the final goal of the half with the Wildcats in a man-up situation. It was 7-6 going into the half in favor of CSP.

The Golden Bears were the first team to score in the second half, but two quick goals from Renfrew and Daniels added to the NMU lead.

After the Wildcat goals, CSP scored back-to-back goals followed by two NMU back-to-back goals. Bridger and Bittell provided the scoring for the Wildcat to make the score 12-7.

Golden Bear goal No. 8 was next on the board but was followed by a Speas free position goal. Speas’ goal was the last NMU point put on the board.

CSP made a push with two goals late in the game but fell short with the Wildcats earning a 13-10 win inside the Superior Dome.

Daniels was the leading scorer for NMU with four goals. Renfrew was next for the Wildcats with three goals, while Speas and Bridger had two, and Bittell and Mongold each added one.

Bittell was excellent at sharing the ball to the tune of four assists. Renfrew added two assists to the NMU effort.

Bridger and Cam Stilson each caused two turnovers while Jessica Close, Nicole Smith, and Lauryn Rygiel tallied one each.

Stilson had an excellent showing in the net with 12 saves for the Wildcats.

NMU takes to the Superior Dome turf again at 6 p.m. Thursday night. The game is the first in a two-game series between the Wildcats and GLIAC foe Ashland University.

