Advertisement

US vaccine passport in the works

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is working on a system for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The so-called “vax pass” or vaccine passport could be used by individuals in the workplace, in school or traveling internationally.

According to a senior White House official, multiple agencies are involved in the planning.

Potentially, the vaccine credentials could play a role in multiple aspects of daily life.

The travel industry in particular has been calling on the federal government to develop a kind of universal “vax pass” system.

According to a Washington Post story, the demand for the pass is expected to become more urgent as more Americans get vaccinated every day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Dickinson County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer again vetoes virus aid after no legislative deal
Michigan Elections.
Michigan GOP plans to sidestep governor to enact election changes
A Bit of Whimsy is located at 302 West Genesee Street.
A Bit of Whimsy opens in Iron River

Latest News

The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Container ship in Suez set free, canal service provider says
MQT Nutrition meal prep calendar
LIVE at MQT Nutrition
George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
Trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death begins; video of arrest may appear early
FILE - Dav Pilkey arrives at the premiere of "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" in Los...
‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled for ‘passive racism’