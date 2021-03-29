Travel Michigan suggests U.P travel destinations for the Spring

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures warm up, Travel Michigan wants to provide ideas on the best places to visit in the Upper Peninsula.

The Vice President of Travel Michigan, Dave Lorenz, said hiking at places like Pictured Rocks is a great option for sight-seeing and social distancing.

Spring is considered waterfall season and there’s more than 200 waterfalls to explore in the U.P.

Lorenz also suggests adding museum visits to your itinerary. He said the weather can be unpredictable in the Spring so it’s good to always have an indoor option.

Make sure to book your stay in advance because Lorenz said hotels are already getting busy.

“With everything that’s happening in the country right now,” Lorenz said. “With all the social challenges we’re all dealing with, travel is the greatest exporter of peace and understanding the world has ever known. So, get out there and go to places you haven’t been to before.”

He also said to call the places you want to visit in advance to make sure they are open during the pandemic.

For more places to visit in the U.P. go to Michigan Travel’s website.

