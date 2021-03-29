Advertisement

Several spring swings

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Our upper-level pattern will be progressive this week, which will lead to several temperature swings. Today a ridge moves in through tomorrow with warmer air pushing our highs above normal. It will also be breezy with southerly winds gusting in excess of 40mph. This will cause beach erosion and minor lakeshore flooding along Lake Michigan. Then, a few fronts will move through with a surge of cooler air on Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy

>Highs: 50s west, mid to upper 40s elsewhere

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with light rain showers early on

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy with lake effect snow along northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Around 30°

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mainly 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant

>Highs: Mainly 40s

