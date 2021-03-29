Advertisement

Ryan Report - March 28, 2021

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson.
By Don Ryan
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson.

Ryan and Erickson discuss how NMU has handled the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year, what things are like at the college right now and plans for the future.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

