Ryan Report - March 28, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson.

Ryan and Erickson discuss how NMU has handled the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year, what things are like at the college right now and plans for the future.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.