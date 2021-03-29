Outdoor dining now allowed in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Restaurants and bars in Escanaba can continue offering curbside dining indefinitely.

After a year of closures, Bret Moody, general manager of Hereford and Hops, says he’s thankful for community support.

“You could tell that there was a concerted effort to support local businesses and that after we were able to reopen again for dine in services so that’s greatly appreciated,” said Moody.

Escanaba City Council voted to suspend an ordinance that does not normally allow outdoor seating in the city.

“We want to get out of the way as much as we can to the businesses that are struggling up and down our street,” said Patrick Jordan, city manager for the City of Escanaba.

The city lifted the ordinance last year from August until November but wanted to get an earlier start on outdoor seating this year.

“We hope everybody thrives. We hope there’s people sitting outside all up and down Ludington Street and the other areas of our town where the restaurants are hurting from limited capacities,” said Jordan.

The outdoor dining area at Hereford and Hops will seat an additional 16 people. Although it’s still a little chilly to open outdoor seating now, Moody hopes to have it open in May.

“That our outdoor seating will help with capacity for us for sure. Especially on weekends because we fill up; we hit that 50 percent capacity mark very quickly,” said Moody.

Moody says he’s thankful to be open this year and hopes to return to full capacity at some point soon.

