NMU Men’s Soccer Tallies First Road Win

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University men’s soccer handed Purdue Northwest their first loss of the season in a 1-0 win in a Sunday Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) match.

GAME WINNING GOAL

The only goal of the game was scored by the Wildcats in the second half.

Emanuele Ancione took the ball at the top of the box and passed it to Kaffie Kurz who was in the top corner of the left side of the box. Kurz kicked the ball to Niko Scheibal, near the left post, who leaped up and sent the ball into the right side of the net for the score

STAT LEADERS

NMU outshot the Pride in the second half with a mark of 5-4.

Brady Kronenburg led the Wildcats in shots with three total and one coming on goal. Scheibal, Kalvin Glodz, Ancione, Kurz, and Arni Eiriksson each added one. The shots for Scheibal and Glodz were on goal.

Alex Weaver had strong play in the goal for NMU. The keeper collected three saves in the win for the Wildcats.

UP NEXT

NMU moves to 2-2 overall while PNW earns their first loss to drop to 3-1. The Wildcats remain on the road to face Upper Iowa. Kickoff for that GLIAC match is scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.