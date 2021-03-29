New advertising publication coming to Munising in May

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - After hearing about the closing of the Alger County newspaper, Munising News, one woman decided to create a publication of her own.

Jacqueline Ballou founded the Munising Trader, a printed advertising platform dedicated specifically to Munising businesses.

“My dream was to live up here in the U.P.,” Ballou said. “I always said one day my footprints would be here.”

So she put her shoes on and started walking, wasting no time leaving her mark in Munising after only living there for 8 months.

“No matter how big or small the item is,” Ballou said. “I want you to basically advertise because I’m here for you and we’re going to be strong and we’re going to do a great job in this community.”

She will release the paper in May and it will be free to the public. The Munising Trader will be published twice a month.

“It will be at People State Bank and throughout Munising,” Ballou said. “Pretty much everyone’s favorite place. It will be over 14 racks we have it on.”

Ballou is a jack of many trades. She started a Yooper Cleaning service, since she moved to Munising, and owns the U.P. North Iron Skillet Bed and Breakfast business on the corner of Onota and Spruce Street.

Ballou’s admiration for the community is a reflection of her experiences visiting the U.P. for the past seven years.

“It’s like the waterfalls, the people, the businesses. everybody here is so friendly,” she said. “You walk in the door and they call you by your first name. You walk in the bank and they call you by your first name.”

She hopes hiring more people from downstate will inspire them to move to the U.P.

“Once they get a job here,” Ballou said. “They’re here to stay because Munising is just great. It is really expanding and to me it’s like God’s country.”

