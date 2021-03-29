MQT Nutrition makes healthy eating simple with grab and go meals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - MQT Nutrition wants to help you achieve a healthier lifestyle.

The store offers a variety of prepped meals for different dietary restrictions and health goals.

The meals can be pre-ordered online in bulk or picked up from the grab and go case.

According to the meal prep manager, eating a balanced meal promotes several healthy changes within your body.

“Sometimes you get a headache, so you take an ibuprofen. When you get a stomach ache, you take Tums. However, learning about your diet, we believe and have experience that food can act as medicine.” explains Brittany Dagenais. “So while eliminating or even just reducing gluten and dairy you might be surprised how your mood improves, how your skin clears up, your digestion feels better, and headaches might subside.”

You can view a calendar with MQT Nutrition’s full meal-prep menu here.

The store is located on Third Street in Marquette and is open Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.