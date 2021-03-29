Mild on Tuesday, Much Colder Wednesday
With Another Warmup Late Week
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers east
Highs: 40s, with some 50s, especially south-central sections
Wednesday: Colder, some flurries possible north
Highs: 20s to around 30, warmest south
Thursday: Cold, but lighter winds, partly cloudy
Highs: 30s to near 40 south
Friday: Warmer and breezy, partly cloudy
Highs: 50s west, 40s east
Look for warm, dry weather during the first weekend of April.
