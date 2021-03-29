Advertisement

Mild on Tuesday, Much Colder Wednesday

With Another Warmup Late Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers east

Highs: 40s, with some 50s, especially south-central sections

Wednesday: Colder, some flurries possible north

Highs: 20s to around 30, warmest south

Thursday: Cold, but lighter winds, partly cloudy

Highs: 30s to near 40 south

Friday: Warmer and breezy, partly cloudy

Highs: 50s west, 40s east

Look for warm, dry weather during the first weekend of April.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

