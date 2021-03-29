Midwestern Pet Foods voluntarily recalls several brands due to possible salmonella risk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WLUC) - Midwestern Pet Foods of Evansville, Indiana, is issuing a voluntary recall of specific expiration dates of certain dog and cat food brands.

Those include CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian brands produced at its Monmouth, Illinois, Production Facility because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. A full list of recalled products may be found here.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

Products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and to online retailers. Lot code information may be found on the back of the bags with the following format: “EXP AUG/02/22/ M 1/L#

This recall covers only certain products manufactured at Midwestern Pet Foods Monmouth, Illinois facility. The unique Monmouth Facility identifier is located in the date code as an “M”.

The recall was as the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the finished products may contain the bacteria.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull recalled lots from their inventory and shelves. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Retailers are encouraged to contact consumers that have purchased the recalled products if the means to do so exists.

Do not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.

Contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or 800-474-4163, ext 455 from 8 AM to 5 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday for additional information.

This voluntary recall is being conducted in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration. All other Midwestern Pet Foods products are unaffected by this recall. To see all the products affected, click here.

