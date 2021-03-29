Michigan Treasury: State priority consideration FAFSA deadline extended to May 1

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students who want to be given priority consideration for state of Michigan financial aid programs now have some extra time to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Commonly known as the “FAFSA,” this application is a critical step when applying for grants, scholarships and other forms of financial assistance. Academic Year 2021-22 FAFSA submissions now received at the federal processor on or before May 1 -- rather than the original March 1 deadline -- are given priority consideration for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and Michigan Tuition Grant.

“Completing the FAFSA should be on top of everyone’s list when applying for college financial aid,” said Robin Lott, executive director of Treasury’s Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning. “We are hopeful that this deadline change will help families who have been faced with challenges during the pandemic. Please do not delay and complete this free application today.”

Students who wait to complete their FAFSA after the new May 1 deadline may not receive all the financial aid they could have been entitled to receive.

Prior to completing the FAFSA online, the student and at least one parent or guardian must obtain a Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID) at www.fafsa.gov. This ID serves as a legal signature and confirms an applicant’s identity when accessing financial aid information through certain U.S. Department of Education websites.

To get started with the FAFSA, go to www.fafsa.gov. To learn more about State of Michigan scholarships and grant programs, visit MI Student Aid’s website at www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid.

Administered by Treasury, MI Student Aid is Michigan’s go-to resource for finding the financial resources needed to pay for college. For more information, contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov, 1-888-447-2687 or @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

