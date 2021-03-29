Advertisement

Marquette County food item contest enters final round

Marquette County Madness Bracket
Marquette County Madness Bracket(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Madness Bracket is down to the final two contestants.

Marquette Now started with 64 food items from restaurants all around the county.

Now, the finals are between Vango’s Pizza & Cocktail Lounge waffle fries and Brogie’s Tavern Bloody Mary.

The polls are open for votes until March 30. One vote a day can be casted for your favorite menu item.

The champion will be announced Wednesday on the Marquette Now Facebook page.

“Really the goal is to get people thinking about these businesses and maybe going out and supporting them during what is a crazy time for all businesses right now,” Marquette Now co-creator Doug Lindblom said.

Lindblom said the winner gets a plaque and bragging rights.

Also, by sharing your vote on social media, you will be entered into a giveaway for the winning item of the bracket.

