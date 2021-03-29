Advertisement

Inside job: Michigan goes to the paint to top FSU 76-58

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates with teammates at the end of a Sweet 16 game...
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates with teammates at the end of a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and top-seeded Michigan took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint for a 76-58 takedown of surprisingly helpless Florida State. Franz Wagner had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who scored their first 30 points of the second half from close range to lead coach Juwan Howard’s team to victory. Top-seeded Michigan moved to a regional final for the first time since 2018. The Wolverines will play the winner of Sunday’s later UCLA-Alabama game. Malik Osborne led fourth-seeded Florida State with 12 points.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Dickinson County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer again vetoes virus aid after no legislative deal
Michigan Elections.
Michigan GOP plans to sidestep governor to enact election changes
Ruby is a finalist in a nationwide Sun-Maid competition to be on the Board of Imagination.
2nd grader from Gwinn a finalist in nationwide Sun-Maid contest

Latest News

NMU women's soccer
Wildcats Women’s Soccer Sends Huskies to the Doghouse
NMU men's soccer
NMU Men’s Soccer Tallies First Road Win
NMU lacrosse
Wildcats Lacrosse Ends Weekend with Another GLIAC Win
NMU volleyball
11th Heaven: Streak Continues for No. 21 Wildcat Volleyball