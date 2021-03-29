In-person Palm Sunday service returns at St. Peter Cathedral

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week for the Christian faith, and this year it’s back as an in-person celebration at St. Peter Cathedral.

The Diocese of Marquette cathedral hosted last year’s event via livestream only during the pandemic surge.

People attending in-person received palm leaves to commemorate Jesus Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem.

As a common Christian tradition and as a COVID safety protocol, parishioners will keep the leaves to take home after the service.

For Associate Pastor Rev. Jernej Šuštar, the palm fronds symbolize great respect and being humble.

“And that’s why we greet [Jesus] with joy -- but with humility. Not claiming ‘We’re it! We’re really good Lord, look at us!’ We say ‘No Lord, I’m weak. Thank you for saving me. Thank you for coming to my life. I’m sorry for participating in your death. But please, I thank you for the life that you have given me and for the forgiveness of my sins,’” Rev. Šuštar said.

St. Peter Cathedral hosts in-person services at 50-percent capacity and by livestream.

For a listing of livestream and recorded services by St. Peter Cathedral and additional churches within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Marquette, click HERE.

