Advertisement

In-person Palm Sunday service returns at St. Peter Cathedral

The Diocese of Marquette cathedral hosted last year’s event virtually during the pandemic surge.
The Diocese of Marquette cathedral hosted last year’s event virtually during the pandemic surge.
The Diocese of Marquette cathedral hosted last year’s event virtually during the pandemic surge.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week for the Christian faith, and this year it’s back as an in-person celebration at St. Peter Cathedral.

The Diocese of Marquette cathedral hosted last year’s event via livestream only during the pandemic surge.

People attending in-person received palm leaves to commemorate Jesus Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem.

As a common Christian tradition and as a COVID safety protocol, parishioners will keep the leaves to take home after the service.

For Associate Pastor Rev. Jernej Šuštar, the palm fronds symbolize great respect and being humble.

“And that’s why we greet [Jesus] with joy -- but with humility. Not claiming ‘We’re it! We’re really good Lord, look at us!’ We say ‘No Lord, I’m weak. Thank you for saving me. Thank you for coming to my life. I’m sorry for participating in your death. But please, I thank you for the life that you have given me and for the forgiveness of my sins,’” Rev. Šuštar said.

St. Peter Cathedral hosts in-person services at 50-percent capacity and by livestream.

For a listing of livestream and recorded services by St. Peter Cathedral and additional churches within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Marquette, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Dickinson County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer again vetoes virus aid after no legislative deal
Michigan Elections.
Michigan GOP plans to sidestep governor to enact election changes
Ruby is a finalist in a nationwide Sun-Maid competition to be on the Board of Imagination.
2nd grader from Gwinn a finalist in nationwide Sun-Maid contest

Latest News

Marquette County Madness Bracket
Marquette County food item contest enters final round
Ice Melt Contest in Baraga County
Baraga County Ice Melt Contest ends
Lake Superior Theatre's summer schedule signals a return to live theater performances in...
The Boathouse Reopens: Lake Superior Theatre announces live summer shows
A Bit of Whimsy is located at 302 West Genesee Street.
A Bit of Whimsy opens in Iron River