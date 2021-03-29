Helen Newberry Joy Hospital announces the April 5 reopening of the Newberry Wellness Center

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Helen Newberry Joy Hospital is pleased to announce the reopening of its Newberry Wellness Center on Monday, April 5. Wellness Center hours of operation will be:

Monday through Thursday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

“The health and safety of our staff, members, and participants has remained our number one priority and will continue to guide us. Our staff is excited to once again welcome members of the community,” said Jen Lusk, Director of Rehabilitation Services and the Wellness Center.

Due to capacity restrictions, only ten people will be allowed in the Wellness Center at a time. Appointments are encouraged to ensure gym space is available. Please call 906-293-9182 to schedule a visit. Walk-ins will not be guaranteed access. All Wellness Center customers must register with staff and check-in before exercising. Additional facility changes include a new layout for cardio equipment and new paint color on the walls.

As a reminder, when entering the hospital, visitors must now follow the posted self-screening guidelines. Additional COVID-19 precautions while inside the Wellness Center include:

Masks must be worn at all times

Maintain 6 feet social distancing

Sanitize equipment following use

Changing rooms/bathrooms are available, but showers will not be available.

Water fountains are closed. Please bring a water bottle. Water and flavored waters are available in the vending machine outside the Wellness Center.

Mats will not be available. Please bring a yoga mat for floor exercises.

To show appreciation for the community’s patience during the shutdown, special monthly memberships are available. Call the Wellness Center at 293.9182 for more information.

