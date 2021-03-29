Flowers by Sleeman in Houghton prepares for growing season

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Bought any plants lately? Flowers by Sleeman flower shop in Houghton might have something for you.

Now, people can browse starter garden plants for a head start on the Copper Country’s growing season.

Flowers by Sleeman is located in Houghton off US-41 and has a large selection of indoor plants as well.

Of course, the weather won’t allow for plants to stay outside yet, but the head start prepares plants for when it’s warm enough outside.

“We’re starting doing transplanting and growing everything for spring to be ready in middle-to-end of May,” said Flowers by Sleeman Owner, Tony Sleeman. “We started in January planting everything and doing seedling trays like this.”

The shop has an outdoor selection of vegetables, as well as annuals and perennials that are hardy enough for the area.

Learn more about the shop at flowersbysleeman.com or on the shop’s Facebook page.

Starter plants growing at Flowers by Sleeman in Houghton. (WLUC)

