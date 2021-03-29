FinnU Student Nurses Association hosting annual benefit breakfast for Omega House

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University Student Nurses Association (FUSNA) is hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, April 10 at Gloria Dei Church in Hancock from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The event will be curbside pick-up only. Patrons are asked to park in the back of the building, remain in their car and an SNA member will come to take your order.

Tickets will sold leading up-to and on the day of the event. You can purchase your tickets in advance for $5 from any SNA board member on campus, or by reaching out to Madelyn Ball at mmball@finlandia.edu.

The proceeds will benefit the Omega House in Houghton.

Along with a to-go box of breakfast food, the group will have fruit/baked goods for sale and mini drawings every 15 minutes and a big drawing each hour for prizes from local shops and restaurants.

Please wear a mask for everyone’s safety.

SNA Board Members:

Madelyn Ball – President

Allyson Solka

Elizabeth Hauglie

Arty Puntus

Jacob Martin

Haley Wright

David Carlson

About the Omega House in Houghton: The Omega House’s vision is to be a community leader and resource for end of life care. Their mission is to provide a home-like environment where people at the end of life may live fully, receiving compassionate and competent care from professional, volunteer and family caregivers. Holistic care is provided to all of the resident’s living at the Omega House. Supplementing holistic care, hospice trained nursing staff help control pain so residents can live each day in comfort and with dignity. One-third of residents cared for are veterans, and the Omega House has established a special fund to assist in providing care to any veteran in need of local hospice care.

Learn more about Omega House at omega-house.org. Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.