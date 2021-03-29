Advertisement

Dickinson County VA honors Vietnam veterans at memorial service

A wreath
Vietnam veterans stand to be recognized during the ceremony.
Vietnam veterans stand to be recognized during the ceremony.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Dickinson County recognized National Vietnam War Veterans Day with a special ceremony.

The Dickinson County Office of Veterans Affairs, veterans, and community members gathered at the Dickinson County Courthouse to remember those who gave their lives in the Vietnam War.

VA Veterans Service Officer Denise Formolo says the event was a small way for the community to honor Vietnam Veterans who received a cold welcome from the public upon their return in 1973.

“It was so bad that we have many veterans that were telling us they never acknowledged they were Vietnam veterans until just recently,” said Formolo. “We have veterans who actually burned their DD 214s and their uniforms.”

The American Legion color guard lowered the American and POW flags, then performed a 21-gun salute. A wreath was laid at the Veterans Memorial in honor of those lost. A Kingsford High School student also played Taps.

For Vietnam veteran Gary Sparpana, serving his country was always in his blood.

“My mom and dad both served in World War II,” Sparpana explained. “They were both Army veterans, so when it was my time to go in the draft I went.”

Sparpana served from 1969-1970. He says although many Vietnam veterans weren’t appreciated when they came home, he was glad to be honored at the ceremony.

“Now we’re getting recognized, which is really nice nowadays, and we’re just proud to serve our country,” said Sparpana.

While Marine veteran Raymond Hamm didn’t serve in Vietnam, he felt it was important to show up for his fellow servicemembers. He hopes the display reminds the community of everything veterans sacrifice for their country.

“People have to understand, and more so the generation coming up, that all the benefits that we enjoy today were earned by a lot of veterans,” Hamm said.

A coffee and social hour was held earlier in the day in honor of Vietnam veterans still living in Dickinson County.

