Dickinson County Library offers browsing appointments

You must call one of the three branches to schedule a 15-minute appointment.
Some brand-new fiction and non-fiction books at Dickinson County Library.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Brand new books are ready for check-out at the Dickinson County Library.

“This experience has definitely showed us, how many people have found books just from the cover,” said Megan Buck, the Dickinson County Library director.

Buck said during the downtime, because of the pandemic, the library staff found many new fiction and nonfiction books to add to the shelves. 15-minute browsing appointments are available, through any of the three Dickinson County library branches. A mask, that covers the mouth and nose at all times, is required for entry.

“Everyone’s compliance with that request, to keep our staff safe, and our community safe, is just so appreciated,” added Buck.

Buck says this is a secure way to allow more people into the library, as most of the other services including computer use, and printing has been open since June last year.

“Adding this is the final step now, it’s the last step before reopening,” she explained.

Both the children’s room and the Local History Room at the Main Branch will remain closed to browsing at this time. However, a kiosk of new children’s items is available for browsing in the adult reading room. Curbside service will continue, by placing hold of the items online.

Buck says she looks forward to seeing community members return, and the books off the shelves.

“We have to tell everyone who makes a browsing appointment, they have to check out at least five books, because we need these books to get moving!” she said.

Hours of operation continue to be 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Main and Solomonson branches. The North Dickinson Branch’s hours are 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

The Main Branch can be reached at 906-774-1218, the Solomonson Branch at 906-563-8617, and the North Dickinson Branch at 906-542-7230.

For more information, visit www.dcl-lib.org.

