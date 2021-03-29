Cloverland Electric commits to hydro plant as clean energy fuel source

DAFTER, Mich. (WLUC) - Cloverland Electric is continuing its commitment to its hydroelectric facility as part of its clean energy fuel mix.

With concerns related to recent power outage event in Texas, the cooperative wants to reassure its members about one of its primary fuel sources that powers 43,000 meters for approximately 34,000 residential and business members of the Eastern Upper Peninsula.

“We are fortunate to have hydroelectricity as part of our fuel mix,” said Cloverland’s President and CEO, Mike Heise. “We are committed to ensuring our hydropower serves as a major component of our fuel mix to continue supplying our cooperative members with affordable, clean energy.”

Heise explains that the 119-year-old facility is one of Cloverland’s greatest assets that produces approximately 30% of the cooperative’s power in addition to the approximate 20% produced through the hydro plant at the Corps of Engineers. Together, this renewable fuel source keeps rates low for the cooperative’s members, particularly when compared to other utilities in the Upper Peninsula.

To safeguard the historic hydroelectric structure and the energy it produces, the cooperative invested in measures to assure it is functioning economically, safely and at its fullest capacity. To ensure the best value for its members, the cooperative recently commissioned a comprehensive hydro facility analysis with Barr Engineering Company, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Completed in December 2020, this study evaluated every extent of the hydro facility from the intake of the canal to the hydro dam and all civil works along the 2 ¼ mile canal. In addition, this study assessed the current condition of the facility and ongoing maintenance and capital projects.

“Using best industry practices, Barr Engineering provided recommendations and developed long-term capital and maintenance recommendations to ensure safe and economical operation of the hydro facility for decades to come,” said Cloverland’s Director of Generation, Roger Line.

An additional study scheduled to begin this year will analyze existing turbine/generator equipment and perform a cost/benefit analysis of equipment upgrades. This analysis will assure that the cooperative maximizes its energy value from every gallon of water passing through the plant.

Cloverland Electric Cooperative stands committed to its mission of delivering exceptional services through the generation and safe delivery of reliable and affordable energy solutions that encourage growth, foster innovation and strengthen the communities we serve.

Cloverland Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility located in Michigan’s Eastern Upper Peninsula that energizes 43,000 meters for 34,000 residential and businesses members in Chippewa, Mackinac, Luce, Schoolcraft and Delta counties.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.