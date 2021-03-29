Advertisement

City of Negaunee awarded $15K MEDC grant to create marketing, branding plan

The plan will include a concentration on the downtown, primarily, as well as other key areas of the community.
Negaunee City Seal (City of Negaunee)
Negaunee City Seal (City of Negaunee) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Downtown Development Authority announced a $15,000 technical assistance grant has been awarded to the City of Negaunee by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to conduct a marketing and branding plan.

The funds will be used to hire Community Image Builders (CIB), an expert in this field that has already had some preliminary meetings with the Negaunee DDA. CIB will begin to conduct interviews, hold meetings, and research early this spring. The process will include a steering committee comprised of residents, partner organizations, and staff, community surveys, and input gathering sessions.

The plan will include a concentration on the downtown, primarily, as well as other key areas of the community. The plan is aimed to build a brand application and implementation strategy to promote the brand and generate engagement with the brand and the community.

The plan will define implementation, management and ongoing promotion of the brand including timeline for execution, recommendation of ways to articulate the brand, identify promotional avenues, and advise on strategies to better promote and create brand awareness.

“This will be another important tool in our toolbox. As we move forward, we need to prepare and present ourselves in the best ways possible. This will help attract investment to Negaunee, as well as, further our attractiveness to residents and tourist alike,” City Manager Nate Heffron said.

Questions concerning this release may be directed to the attention of Heffron at 906-475-7700 ext. 11.

Copyright 2021 City of Negaunee via WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
4 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Dickinson County
Michigan Elections.
Michigan GOP plans to sidestep governor to enact election changes
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer again vetoes virus aid after no legislative deal
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and...
WHO report: COVID likely first jumped into humans from animals

Latest News

3 men arrested, arraigned following meth house investigation in Menominee
Flowers by Sleeman is located in Houghton off US-41.
Flowers by Sleeman in Houghton prepares for growing season
Finlandia University in Hancock.
FinnU Student Nurses Association hosting annual benefit breakfast for Omega House
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her...
Judge orders 3 to trial in plot to kidnap Michigan governor