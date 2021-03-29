City of Negaunee awarded $15K MEDC grant to create marketing, branding plan

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Downtown Development Authority announced a $15,000 technical assistance grant has been awarded to the City of Negaunee by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to conduct a marketing and branding plan.

The funds will be used to hire Community Image Builders (CIB), an expert in this field that has already had some preliminary meetings with the Negaunee DDA. CIB will begin to conduct interviews, hold meetings, and research early this spring. The process will include a steering committee comprised of residents, partner organizations, and staff, community surveys, and input gathering sessions.

The plan will include a concentration on the downtown, primarily, as well as other key areas of the community. The plan is aimed to build a brand application and implementation strategy to promote the brand and generate engagement with the brand and the community.

The plan will define implementation, management and ongoing promotion of the brand including timeline for execution, recommendation of ways to articulate the brand, identify promotional avenues, and advise on strategies to better promote and create brand awareness.

“This will be another important tool in our toolbox. As we move forward, we need to prepare and present ourselves in the best ways possible. This will help attract investment to Negaunee, as well as, further our attractiveness to residents and tourist alike,” City Manager Nate Heffron said.

Questions concerning this release may be directed to the attention of Heffron at 906-475-7700 ext. 11.

Copyright 2021 City of Negaunee via WLUC. All rights reserved.