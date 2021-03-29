Advertisement

Chilly Monday morning transitions to a mild and windy afternoon in the U.P.

Morning lows in the teens to rise sharply to the 50s-lower 60s in the daytime under powerful south wind
Morning lows in the teens to rise sharply to the 50s-lower 60s in the daytime under powerful south wind
Morning lows in the teens to rise sharply to the 50s-lower 60s in the daytime under powerful south wind(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The jet stream migrates north of the Upper Peninsula Monday morning, setting up a drier and warmer weather pattern over the region to begin the week. A southerly wind strengthens and produces gusts over 35 mph by the midday hours. The pattern eventually shifts Tuesday as a cold front brushes the U.P. and brings a chance of rain and then snow Wednesday as colder air filters in.

This week presents an overall thermal rollercoaster in the Upper Peninsula with warmer than normal temperatures Monday and Tuesday, followed by a plunge to below seasonal temps Wednesday and Thursday. A thermal surge closes out the weekend with daytime highs in the 50-60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy in the morning and then clearing in the afternoon for mostly sunny skies; mild and windy

>Highs: 50s (lower 60s west, upper 40s-50s east)

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; cold and blustery

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain; warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 50s

