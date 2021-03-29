Advertisement

Baraga County Ice Melt Contest ends

Ice Melt Contest in Baraga County
Ice Melt Contest in Baraga County(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2nd Annual Ice Melt Contest hosted by Baraga County Chamber of Commerce is complete.

As of March 22 at 3:21:24 a.m. the barrel dropped into the water symbolizing the start of Spring.

The Village of Baraga crew placed a 55-gallon barrel onto the frozen Keweenaw Bay on February 11.

Over 150 people entered the contest to see who could guess when the ice would melt enough for the barrel to fall through.

Participants had to guess the time down to the second.

The winner’s guess was off by a little under 8 hours. She received half of the proceeds which was $288.

The president of the chamber, Debbie Stouffer, said the contest is not limited to Baraga County residents.

“It’s open to anyone, anywhere in the world,” Stouffer said. “If you think about it, it’s the perfect COVID-friendly fundraiser in that you don’t have to be here. We had updates on our website. You could look at the barrel out there and see that it was still there, but it’s open to anyone.”

The chamber plans on continuing the contest next year. To find more information about the event, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Dickinson County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer again vetoes virus aid after no legislative deal
Michigan Elections.
Michigan GOP plans to sidestep governor to enact election changes
Ruby is a finalist in a nationwide Sun-Maid competition to be on the Board of Imagination.
2nd grader from Gwinn a finalist in nationwide Sun-Maid contest

Latest News

Marquette County Madness Bracket
Marquette County food item contest enters final round
The Diocese of Marquette cathedral hosted last year’s event virtually during the pandemic surge.
In-person Palm Sunday service returns at St. Peter Cathedral
Lake Superior Theatre's summer schedule signals a return to live theater performances in...
The Boathouse Reopens: Lake Superior Theatre announces live summer shows
A Bit of Whimsy is located at 302 West Genesee Street.
A Bit of Whimsy opens in Iron River