Baraga County Ice Melt Contest ends

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2nd Annual Ice Melt Contest hosted by Baraga County Chamber of Commerce is complete.

As of March 22 at 3:21:24 a.m. the barrel dropped into the water symbolizing the start of Spring.

The Village of Baraga crew placed a 55-gallon barrel onto the frozen Keweenaw Bay on February 11.

Over 150 people entered the contest to see who could guess when the ice would melt enough for the barrel to fall through.

Participants had to guess the time down to the second.

The winner’s guess was off by a little under 8 hours. She received half of the proceeds which was $288.

The president of the chamber, Debbie Stouffer, said the contest is not limited to Baraga County residents.

“It’s open to anyone, anywhere in the world,” Stouffer said. “If you think about it, it’s the perfect COVID-friendly fundraiser in that you don’t have to be here. We had updates on our website. You could look at the barrel out there and see that it was still there, but it’s open to anyone.”

The chamber plans on continuing the contest next year. To find more information about the event, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.