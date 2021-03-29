A look at everyday life for women who serve in law enforcement

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - More and more women are making the choice to step up and work on the frontline. At the Michigan State Police Manistique Outpost, close to half of the troopers are women.

Troopers like Juliana Arnold were inspired to join the team because of another woman.

”When I was applying, we had a female colonel,” Arnold said. “That’s one of the reasons I joined because I see potentially, one day, me being in a spot like that.”

Arnold said each day looks different from the last.

”You never know what you’re going to get,” she said. “You can get a [breaking & entering]. You can get a domestic.”

For motor carrier officer and mother of two, Mindy Zastrow, coming home from work each day is a routine never taken for granted.

”I would say my kids obviously worry about me more than other kids might worry about their parents,” Zastrow said. “But I get a ton of support at home.”

As women, the troopers said they still have to deal with people initially addressing them as men during traffic stops.

”I’d like to see at some point people not be surprised to see a female officer,” Arnold said.

Even so, at the end of the day Trooper Chloe Farnham said she feels like they are given just as much respect as their male counterparts.

”We’re all here working for the same team, same goal, trying to do the same thing here,” Farnham said.

Despite the challenges these women have to face each day, they try to remain grounded.

”I think the worst thing you can do is worry because that doesn’t help,” Arnold said. “All you can do is try to prepare and be as positive as you possibly can and see what the day brings.”

Michigan State Police is currently hiring. To apply visit the MSP Careers website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.