3 men arrested, arraigned following meth house investigation in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three men have been arrested and arraigned following a three-week drug house investigation in Menominee.

According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), detectives made controlled purchases of crystal meth from two different suspects at the same house, and then the three men involved were arrested on March 26 by UPSET. The men arrested, along with the charges they were arraigned for on Monday, March 29, are:

24-year-old Kyle Smith , of Menominee: Delivery of Meth (20 year Felony) Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth (20 year Felony) Manufacturing Meth (20 year Felony) Operating / Maintaining a meth lab (20 year Felony) Operating / Maintaining a meth lab involving hazardous waste (20 year Felony) Operating / Maintaining a lab within 500 feet of a specified structure (residence, school, church, business) (20 year Felony) Maintaining a Drug House (2 year Misdemeanor) Possession of Xanax (2 year Felony)

27-year-old Mikeal Scantlen , of Manitowoc, Wis.: Delivery of Meth (20 year Felony) Manufacturing Meth (20 year Felony) Operating / Maintaining a meth lab (20 year Felony) Operating / Maintaining a meth lab involving hazardous waste (20 year Felony) Operating / Maintaining a lab within 500 feet of a specified structure (20 year Felony) Malicious Destruction of Police Property (4 year Felony) Maintaining a Drug House (2 year Misdemeanor)

44-year-old Romulus Ard , of Green Bay, Wis.: Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth (20 year Felony) Possession of Fentanyl (4 year Felony)



Judge Robert Jamo, of the 95A District Court for Menominee County, set bond for all three suspects was at $150,000.

Smith is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 11:30 a.m. April 12, and a preliminary exam at 2:00 p.m. April 19. He is being represented by Attorney Joseph Klumb. Scantlen is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 2:00 p.m. April 9, and a preliminary exam at 10:00 a.m. April 16. He is being represented by Attorney Jane Hansen. Ard is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 1:45 p.m. April 9, and a preliminary exam at 1:30 p.m. April 15. He is being represented by Attorney Sara Seaborg.

The UPSET investigation also revealed the occupants of the residence were involved with manufacturing meth using the ‘one-pot’ method of production.

A search warrant for the residence was obtained and served on Friday, March 26, before the arrests. The residence was found to be occupied by numerous suspects. Several individual baggies of crystal meth were seized from throughout the home, totaling approximately 1 ounce of meth. A small amount of fentanyl, LSD, and prescription pills were also seized.

UPSET funds, used in the controlled buys, were recovered from within the residence, comingled with additional cash that was seized for forfeiture.

UPSET says several digital scales seized from throughout the house tested positive for meth. Other components and hazardous chemicals associated with the ‘one-pot’ method of meth production were located and removed by clandestine lab responders.

Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg commended UPSET, saying “this is actually one of the more significant meth seizures I’ve seen during my six years in office... because of this interdiction effort, a large quantity of methamphetamine and other narcotics did not wind up on the streets of our community and put our citizens at risk.”

The Menominee Police Department, Menominee Fire Department and the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office assisted UPSET with the investigation and arrests.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.