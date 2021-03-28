Calumet falls to Cranbrook, 4-1 in the D-3 State Title game

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Copper Kings had very few opportunities Saturday against Cranbrook, as the Cranes defense stifled Calumet’s otherwise great offense.

Calumet had a couple solid scoring chances early, but just over midway through the 1st Period, it was Cranbrook who struck first, with a power play goal from sophomore Nathan Hooker. Cranes captain Jack Wineman added another to make it a 2-0 game after the one.

In the 2nd Period, Cranbrook struck again nearly three minutes in with a goal from Isaac Cheli. Tom Erikkila would finally get Calumet on the board in the 2nd with a power play goal.

Cranbrook added a fourth goal in the final period, as Calumet was held to just 10 shots on goal all game. The Cranes won the Division 3 State Championship 4-1.

After the game, Calumet head coach Dan Giachino said, “I think two months ago, if you asked people, I don’t think anybody would have anticipated that we would have been here. We lost 11 kids off of a state championship caliber team, so I think people were looking at us as reloading a little bit. I think from the first game, we started surprising people, and we just kept building and building a body of work, and brought these kids here. We gave ourselves a shot, and I’m extremely proud of wha these guys have done this year.”

Calumet returns a solid core of players next year, where they hope to use this experience as they try to win a state title.

