Accumulating snowfall Sunday morning under blustery conditions

A cold clipper system from the Canadian Prairies brings widespread snow to the Upper Peninsula into Sunday morning. Accumulations of 1″-3″ are possible with 4″ or more in some areas along the Superior Upland. Gradual clearing begins from west-to-east into the midday hours as the system streaks east of the region. In addition to the snow, gusty NW winds over 30 mph are expected throughout much of Sunday in the U.P. as high pressure rebuilds in rapid fashion following the system’s passage over the region.

A warming trend and precipitation-free period kicks off the start of next week, with the last hurrah of rain and snow in the month of March to occur starting Tuesday afternoon with the arrival of a Northern Plains-based system. This system sets off a temperature roller coaster with below seasonal averages forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, followed by above normal daytime temperatures Friday and Saturday.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers, then tapering off from west-to-east starting midday under gradual clearing; windy

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of afternoon rain and evening snow

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; colder

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain

>Highs: 50

