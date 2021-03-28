31 U.P. Wrestlers qualify for Michigan State Individual Finals
Bark River-Harris leads with seven; Courtesy: RRNSports.com
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association individual regional tournaments were held on Saturday across the state. The top four boys in each weight class advance to the state indivudal finals in downstate Kalamazoo.In all, 31 Upper Peninsula wrestlers advanced to the finals, with 23 of them in Division Four. Escanaba qaulified four wrestlers in Division Two, Gladstone had three wrestlers in D-3 while Kingsford advanced one. In D-4, Bark River-Harris had seven qualifiers while Iron Mountain advanced five wrestlers to the finals.Regional champions included Drew Hansen (Gladstone), Dillon Raab and Wyatt Raab (BR-H) Shawn McGuire and Parker Stroud (IM), and Bradley Hall and Marlon Stratten (Rudyard).
MHSAA DIVISION TWO REGIONAL AT FREMONT
135 pounds
1st Place - Carson Richards of Goodrich
2nd Place - Wyatt Bossbach of Bay City John Glenn
3rd Place - Collin Arnt of Escanaba
4th Place - Kyle Ferrier of Marysville
1st Place Match
Carson Richards (Goodrich) 18-2, Jr. over Wyatt Bossbach (Bay City John Glenn) 11-4, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Collin Arnt (Escanaba) 24-4, Sr. over Kyle Ferrier (Marysville) 21-4, Jr. (MD 13-2)
152 pounds
1st Place - Jacob Gonzales of Holly
2nd Place - Xzavier Suess of Croswell-Lexington
3rd Place - Brady Benson of Goodrich
4th Place - Brodey Bevins of Escanaba
1st Place Match
Jacob Gonzales (Holly) 17-0, . over Xzavier Suess (Croswell-Lexington) 20-5, Sr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
Brady Benson (Goodrich) 19-4, So. over Brodey Bevins (Escanaba) 24-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
215 pounds
1st Place - Joe Maier of Bay City John Glenn
2nd Place - Zach Schmitz of Goodrich
3rd Place - Gavin Leigh of Ortonville Brandon
4th Place - Jarret Olsen of Escanaba
1st Place Match
Joe Maier (Bay City John Glenn) 16-3, Jr. over Zach Schmitz (Goodrich) 10-8, . (Fall 0:20)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Leigh (Ortonville Brandon) 14-9, Jr. over Jarret Olsen (Escanaba) 18-12, Jr. (Fall 2:39)
103 pounds
1st Place - RJ Thome of Fremont
2nd Place - Noah Webster of Mount Pleasant
3rd Place - Jorge Marvin of Lake Fenton
4th Place - Eli Gardner of Escanaba
1st Place Match
RJ Thome (Fremont) 31-0, Jr. over Noah Webster (Mount Pleasant) 25-3, Fr. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
Jorge Marvin (Lake Fenton) 23-11, Fr. over Eli Gardner (Escanaba) 25-5, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
MHSAA DIVISION THREE REGIONAL at Grayling
125 pounds
1st Place - Caleb Cline of Shepherd
2nd Place - Hunter Solis of Gladstone
3rd Place - Scott Smith of Ogemaw Heights
4th Place - Austin Martinez of Hart
1st Place Match
Caleb Cline (Shepherd) 25-0, Sr. over Hunter Solis (Gladstone) 26-3, Jr. (Fall 5:34)
3rd Place Match
Scott Smith (Ogemaw Heights) 22-6, Sr. over Austin Martinez (Hart) 18-11, Fr. (Inj. 3:00)
145 pounds
1st Place - Mason Cantu of Hart
2nd Place - Toby Wilcox of Kingsford
3rd Place - Zea Kartes of Ogemaw Heights
4th Place - Tanner Gaw of Shepherd
1st Place Match
Mason Cantu (Hart) 30-2, Jr. over Toby Wilcox (Kingsford) 20-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Zea Kartes (Ogemaw Heights) 26-6, Sr. over Tanner Gaw (Shepherd) 21-7, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
103 pounds
1st Place - Drew Hansen of Gladstone
2nd Place - Noah Graham of Freeland
3rd Place - Tyler Foco of Standish-Sterling
4th Place - Bryce Jorissen of Hart
1st Place Match
Drew Hansen (Gladstone) 29-0, Fr. over Noah Graham (Freeland) 19-2, Fr. (Fall 2:45)
3rd Place Match
Tyler Foco (Standish-Sterling) 18-16, Fr. over Bryce Jorissen (Hart) 22-12, So. (Dec 6-0)
119 pounds1st Place - Trayce Tate of Hart
2nd Place - Austin Solis of Gladstone
3rd Place - Gavin Miller of Remus Chippewa Hills
4th Place - Tim Bowman of Boyne City
1st Place Match
Trayce Tate (Hart) 23-4, So. over Austin Solis (Gladstone) 29-1, Fr. (Inj. 5:34)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Miller (Remus Chippewa Hills) 16-4, Sr. over Tim Bowman (Boyne City) 30-4, Jr. (Fall 0:42)
MHSAA DIVISION FOUR REGIONAL AT CHARLEVOIX125 pounds
1st Place - Devan Nader of Whittemore-Prescott
2nd Place - Travis O`Neil of Newberry
3rd Place - Hayden O`Neil of Newberry
4th Place - Josh Riley of Bark River-Harris
1st Place Match
Devan Nader (Whittemore-Prescott) 19-1, Sr. over Travis O`Neil (Newberry) 19-2, Jr. (Dec 13-7)
3rd Place Match
Hayden O`Neil (Newberry) 15-3, Fr. over Josh Riley (Bark River-Harris) 16-9, So. (Fall 0:41)
130 pounds
1st Place - Zach Ouillette of Oscoda
2nd Place - Reagan Bowerman of Munising
3rd Place - Josiah Schaub of Traverse City St Francis
4th Place - Caiden Balliet of Whittemore-Prescott
1st Place Match
Zach Ouillette (Oscoda) 27-0, Sr. over Reagan Bowerman (Munising) 23-2, So. (Fall 5:29)
3rd Place Match
Josiah Schaub (Traverse City St Francis) 26-5, So. over Caiden Balliet (Whittemore-Prescott) 20-6, Jr. (Fall 0:58)
135 pounds
1st Place - Dillon Raab of Bark River-Harris
2nd Place - Wyatt Fleet of Mancelona
3rd Place - Brandon Wiltse of Mio
4th Place - Ian Boboltz of Oscoda
1st Place Match
Dillon Raab (Bark River-Harris) 30-0, So. over Wyatt Fleet (Mancelona) 18-7, Jr. (Fall 0:24)
3rd Place Match
Brandon Wiltse (Mio) 21-8, Jr. over Ian Boboltz (Oscoda) 20-10, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (15-0))
140 pounds
1st Place - Gavyn Curnett of LeRoy Pine River
2nd Place - Evan Haferkorn of Iron Mountain
3rd Place - Dylan Crowe of Onaway
4th Place - Kyle Hyatt of Ishpeming
1st Place Match
Gavyn Curnett (LeRoy Pine River) 21-1, Sr. over Evan Haferkorn (Iron Mountain) 23-3, So. (Fall 5:03)
3rd Place Match
Dylan Crowe (Onaway) 12-11, Sr. over Kyle Hyatt (Ishpeming) 7-7, So. (Dec 10-5)
145 pounds
1st Place - Parker Stroud of Iron Mountain
2nd Place - Anthony Ward of Oscoda
3rd Place - Cayden Mys of LeRoy Pine River
4th Place - Philip Rigling of LeRoy Pine River
1st Place Match
Parker Stroud (Iron Mountain) 21-0, Jr. over Anthony Ward (Oscoda) 13-2, Jr. (Fall 1:26)
3rd Place Match
Cayden Mys (LeRoy Pine River) 25-5, Jr. over Philip Rigling (LeRoy Pine River) 21-6, Jr. (Dec 10-3)
152 pounds
1st Place - Gavin Wilmoth of Traverse City St Francis
2nd Place - Kyle Fenner of Whittemore-Prescott
3rd Place - Andrew Stevens of LeRoy Pine River
4th Place - Fulton Stroud of Iron Mountain
1st Place Match
Gavin Wilmoth (Traverse City St Francis) 30-1, Jr. over Kyle Fenner (Whittemore-Prescott) 27-2, Sr. (MD 12-3)
3rd Place Match
Andrew Stevens (LeRoy Pine River) 24-4, Sr. over Fulton Stroud (Iron Mountain) 19-3, Fr. (Fall 2:49)
160 pounds1st Place - Dakota Gagnon of Whittemore-Prescott
2nd Place - Tyler Racicot of Bark River-Harris
3rd Place - Drew Allgeyer of Bark River-Harris
4th Place - Dallas Long of Mio
1st Place Match
Dakota Gagnon (Whittemore-Prescott) 26-1, Sr. over Tyler Racicot (Bark River-Harris) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Drew Allgeyer (Bark River-Harris) 29-2, So. over Dallas Long (Mio) 20-12, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:29 (16-0))
171 pounds1st Place - Wyatt Raab of Bark River-Harris
2nd Place - Seth Enos of Onaway
3rd Place - Paul Davis of Newberry
4th Place - James Morrison of Whittemore-Prescott
1st Place Match
Wyatt Raab (Bark River-Harris) 30-0, Jr. over Seth Enos (Onaway) 7-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
3rd Place Match
Paul Davis (Newberry) 17-7, Sr. over James Morrison (Whittemore-Prescott) 12-11, Jr. (MD 14-2)
215 pounds
1st Place - Cameron Helmboldt of LeRoy Pine River
2nd Place - Jesse Morrison of Whittemore-Prescott
3rd Place - Spencer Harvala of Ishpeming Westwood
4th Place - William Stothers of Whittemore-Prescott
1st Place Match
Cameron Helmboldt (LeRoy Pine River) 18-7, Jr. over Jesse Morrison (Whittemore-Prescott) 13-7, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
Spencer Harvala (Ishpeming Westwood) 19-4, Jr. over William Stothers (Whittemore-Prescott) 8-16, 2:03)
285 pounds
1st Place - Marlon Staten of Rudyard
2nd Place - Colton Berglund of Gwinn
3rd Place - McKabe Swanson of Manistique
4th Place - Brandon Vickstrom of Ishpeming Westwood
1st Place Match
Marlon Staten (Rudyard) 16-3, Sr. over Colton Berglund (Gwinn) 14-5, So. (Fall 3:31)
3rd Place Match
McKabe Swanson (Manistique) 17-11, Jr. over Brandon Wickstrom (Ishpeming Westwood) 14-11, So. (Dec 4-0)
103 pounds1st Place - Bradley Hall of Rudyard
2nd Place - Trennen Smith of Mio
3rd Place - James London of Oscoda
4th Place - Adrien Fragoso of Whittemore-Prescott
1st Place Match
Bradley Hall (Rudyard) 16-0, Sr. over Trennen Smith (Mio) 29-2, So. (Fall 0:23)
3rd Place Match
James London (Oscoda) 24-5, Jr. over Adrien Fragoso (Whittemore-Prescott) 16-13, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
112 pounds
1st Place - Tyler Demory of Mio
2nd Place - Tyler Winch of Iron Mountain
3rd Place - Avry Corrigan of Bark River-Harris
4th Place - Hudson Decker of Onaway
1st Place Match
Tyler Demory (Mio) 30-1, Jr. over Tyler Winch (Iron Mountain) 21-1, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Avry Corrigan (Bark River-Harris) 25-5, Jr. over Hudson Decker (Onaway) 17-8, So. (Fall 0:57)119 pounds
1st Place - Shawn Mcguire of Iron Mountain
2nd Place - Daniel Dani of Bark River-Harris
3rd Place - Gage Tipton of Mancelona
4th Place - Cason Kreft of Onaway
1st Place Match
Shawn Mcguire (Iron Mountain) 29-1, So. over Daniel Dani (Bark River-Harris) 16-11, Sr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-2))
3rd Place Match
Gage Tipton (Mancelona) 19-7, Sr. over Cason Kreft (Onaway) 14-14, So. (Fall 2:11)
