31 U.P. Wrestlers qualify for Michigan State Individual Finals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association individual regional tournaments were held on Saturday across the state. The top four boys in each weight class advance to the state indivudal finals in downstate Kalamazoo.In all, 31 Upper Peninsula wrestlers advanced to the finals, with 23 of them in Division Four. Escanaba qaulified four wrestlers in Division Two, Gladstone had three wrestlers in D-3 while Kingsford advanced one. In D-4, Bark River-Harris had seven qualifiers while Iron Mountain advanced five wrestlers to the finals.Regional champions included Drew Hansen (Gladstone), Dillon Raab and Wyatt Raab (BR-H) Shawn McGuire and Parker Stroud (IM), and Bradley Hall and Marlon Stratten (Rudyard).

MHSAA DIVISION TWO REGIONAL AT FREMONT

135 pounds

1st Place - Carson Richards of Goodrich

2nd Place - Wyatt Bossbach of Bay City John Glenn

3rd Place - Collin Arnt of Escanaba

4th Place - Kyle Ferrier of Marysville

1st Place Match

Carson Richards (Goodrich) 18-2, Jr. over Wyatt Bossbach (Bay City John Glenn) 11-4, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Collin Arnt (Escanaba) 24-4, Sr. over Kyle Ferrier (Marysville) 21-4, Jr. (MD 13-2)

152 pounds

1st Place - Jacob Gonzales of Holly

2nd Place - Xzavier Suess of Croswell-Lexington

3rd Place - Brady Benson of Goodrich

4th Place - Brodey Bevins of Escanaba

1st Place Match

Jacob Gonzales (Holly) 17-0, . over Xzavier Suess (Croswell-Lexington) 20-5, Sr. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

Brady Benson (Goodrich) 19-4, So. over Brodey Bevins (Escanaba) 24-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

215 pounds

1st Place - Joe Maier of Bay City John Glenn

2nd Place - Zach Schmitz of Goodrich

3rd Place - Gavin Leigh of Ortonville Brandon

4th Place - Jarret Olsen of Escanaba

1st Place Match

Joe Maier (Bay City John Glenn) 16-3, Jr. over Zach Schmitz (Goodrich) 10-8, . (Fall 0:20)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Leigh (Ortonville Brandon) 14-9, Jr. over Jarret Olsen (Escanaba) 18-12, Jr. (Fall 2:39)

103 pounds

1st Place - RJ Thome of Fremont

2nd Place - Noah Webster of Mount Pleasant

3rd Place - Jorge Marvin of Lake Fenton

4th Place - Eli Gardner of Escanaba

1st Place Match

RJ Thome (Fremont) 31-0, Jr. over Noah Webster (Mount Pleasant) 25-3, Fr. (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match

Jorge Marvin (Lake Fenton) 23-11, Fr. over Eli Gardner (Escanaba) 25-5, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)

MHSAA DIVISION THREE REGIONAL at Grayling

125 pounds

1st Place - Caleb Cline of Shepherd

2nd Place - Hunter Solis of Gladstone

3rd Place - Scott Smith of Ogemaw Heights

4th Place - Austin Martinez of Hart

1st Place Match

Caleb Cline (Shepherd) 25-0, Sr. over Hunter Solis (Gladstone) 26-3, Jr. (Fall 5:34)

3rd Place Match

Scott Smith (Ogemaw Heights) 22-6, Sr. over Austin Martinez (Hart) 18-11, Fr. (Inj. 3:00)

145 pounds

1st Place - Mason Cantu of Hart

2nd Place - Toby Wilcox of Kingsford

3rd Place - Zea Kartes of Ogemaw Heights

4th Place - Tanner Gaw of Shepherd

1st Place Match

Mason Cantu (Hart) 30-2, Jr. over Toby Wilcox (Kingsford) 20-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Zea Kartes (Ogemaw Heights) 26-6, Sr. over Tanner Gaw (Shepherd) 21-7, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

103 pounds

1st Place - Drew Hansen of Gladstone

2nd Place - Noah Graham of Freeland

3rd Place - Tyler Foco of Standish-Sterling

4th Place - Bryce Jorissen of Hart

1st Place Match

Drew Hansen (Gladstone) 29-0, Fr. over Noah Graham (Freeland) 19-2, Fr. (Fall 2:45)

3rd Place Match

Tyler Foco (Standish-Sterling) 18-16, Fr. over Bryce Jorissen (Hart) 22-12, So. (Dec 6-0)

119 pounds1st Place - Trayce Tate of Hart

2nd Place - Austin Solis of Gladstone

3rd Place - Gavin Miller of Remus Chippewa Hills

4th Place - Tim Bowman of Boyne City

1st Place Match

Trayce Tate (Hart) 23-4, So. over Austin Solis (Gladstone) 29-1, Fr. (Inj. 5:34)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Miller (Remus Chippewa Hills) 16-4, Sr. over Tim Bowman (Boyne City) 30-4, Jr. (Fall 0:42)

MHSAA DIVISION FOUR REGIONAL AT CHARLEVOIX125 pounds

1st Place - Devan Nader of Whittemore-Prescott

2nd Place - Travis O`Neil of Newberry

3rd Place - Hayden O`Neil of Newberry

4th Place - Josh Riley of Bark River-Harris

1st Place Match

Devan Nader (Whittemore-Prescott) 19-1, Sr. over Travis O`Neil (Newberry) 19-2, Jr. (Dec 13-7)

3rd Place Match

Hayden O`Neil (Newberry) 15-3, Fr. over Josh Riley (Bark River-Harris) 16-9, So. (Fall 0:41)

130 pounds

1st Place - Zach Ouillette of Oscoda

2nd Place - Reagan Bowerman of Munising

3rd Place - Josiah Schaub of Traverse City St Francis

4th Place - Caiden Balliet of Whittemore-Prescott

1st Place Match

Zach Ouillette (Oscoda) 27-0, Sr. over Reagan Bowerman (Munising) 23-2, So. (Fall 5:29)

3rd Place Match

Josiah Schaub (Traverse City St Francis) 26-5, So. over Caiden Balliet (Whittemore-Prescott) 20-6, Jr. (Fall 0:58)

135 pounds

1st Place - Dillon Raab of Bark River-Harris

2nd Place - Wyatt Fleet of Mancelona

3rd Place - Brandon Wiltse of Mio

4th Place - Ian Boboltz of Oscoda

1st Place Match

Dillon Raab (Bark River-Harris) 30-0, So. over Wyatt Fleet (Mancelona) 18-7, Jr. (Fall 0:24)

3rd Place Match

Brandon Wiltse (Mio) 21-8, Jr. over Ian Boboltz (Oscoda) 20-10, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (15-0))

140 pounds

1st Place - Gavyn Curnett of LeRoy Pine River

2nd Place - Evan Haferkorn of Iron Mountain

3rd Place - Dylan Crowe of Onaway

4th Place - Kyle Hyatt of Ishpeming

1st Place Match

Gavyn Curnett (LeRoy Pine River) 21-1, Sr. over Evan Haferkorn (Iron Mountain) 23-3, So. (Fall 5:03)

3rd Place Match

Dylan Crowe (Onaway) 12-11, Sr. over Kyle Hyatt (Ishpeming) 7-7, So. (Dec 10-5)

145 pounds

1st Place - Parker Stroud of Iron Mountain

2nd Place - Anthony Ward of Oscoda

3rd Place - Cayden Mys of LeRoy Pine River

4th Place - Philip Rigling of LeRoy Pine River

1st Place Match

Parker Stroud (Iron Mountain) 21-0, Jr. over Anthony Ward (Oscoda) 13-2, Jr. (Fall 1:26)

3rd Place Match

Cayden Mys (LeRoy Pine River) 25-5, Jr. over Philip Rigling (LeRoy Pine River) 21-6, Jr. (Dec 10-3)

152 pounds

1st Place - Gavin Wilmoth of Traverse City St Francis

2nd Place - Kyle Fenner of Whittemore-Prescott

3rd Place - Andrew Stevens of LeRoy Pine River

4th Place - Fulton Stroud of Iron Mountain

1st Place Match

Gavin Wilmoth (Traverse City St Francis) 30-1, Jr. over Kyle Fenner (Whittemore-Prescott) 27-2, Sr. (MD 12-3)

3rd Place Match

Andrew Stevens (LeRoy Pine River) 24-4, Sr. over Fulton Stroud (Iron Mountain) 19-3, Fr. (Fall 2:49)

160 pounds1st Place - Dakota Gagnon of Whittemore-Prescott

2nd Place - Tyler Racicot of Bark River-Harris

3rd Place - Drew Allgeyer of Bark River-Harris

4th Place - Dallas Long of Mio

1st Place Match

Dakota Gagnon (Whittemore-Prescott) 26-1, Sr. over Tyler Racicot (Bark River-Harris) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Drew Allgeyer (Bark River-Harris) 29-2, So. over Dallas Long (Mio) 20-12, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:29 (16-0))

171 pounds1st Place - Wyatt Raab of Bark River-Harris

2nd Place - Seth Enos of Onaway

3rd Place - Paul Davis of Newberry

4th Place - James Morrison of Whittemore-Prescott

1st Place Match

Wyatt Raab (Bark River-Harris) 30-0, Jr. over Seth Enos (Onaway) 7-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Paul Davis (Newberry) 17-7, Sr. over James Morrison (Whittemore-Prescott) 12-11, Jr. (MD 14-2)

215 pounds

1st Place - Cameron Helmboldt of LeRoy Pine River

2nd Place - Jesse Morrison of Whittemore-Prescott

3rd Place - Spencer Harvala of Ishpeming Westwood

4th Place - William Stothers of Whittemore-Prescott

1st Place Match

Cameron Helmboldt (LeRoy Pine River) 18-7, Jr. over Jesse Morrison (Whittemore-Prescott) 13-7, Jr. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

Spencer Harvala (Ishpeming Westwood) 19-4, Jr. over William Stothers (Whittemore-Prescott) 8-16, 2:03)

285 pounds

1st Place - Marlon Staten of Rudyard

2nd Place - Colton Berglund of Gwinn

3rd Place - McKabe Swanson of Manistique

4th Place - Brandon Vickstrom of Ishpeming Westwood

1st Place Match

Marlon Staten (Rudyard) 16-3, Sr. over Colton Berglund (Gwinn) 14-5, So. (Fall 3:31)

3rd Place Match

McKabe Swanson (Manistique) 17-11, Jr. over Brandon Wickstrom (Ishpeming Westwood) 14-11, So. (Dec 4-0)

103 pounds1st Place - Bradley Hall of Rudyard

2nd Place - Trennen Smith of Mio

3rd Place - James London of Oscoda

4th Place - Adrien Fragoso of Whittemore-Prescott

1st Place Match

Bradley Hall (Rudyard) 16-0, Sr. over Trennen Smith (Mio) 29-2, So. (Fall 0:23)

3rd Place Match

James London (Oscoda) 24-5, Jr. over Adrien Fragoso (Whittemore-Prescott) 16-13, Jr. (Dec 9-5)

112 pounds

1st Place - Tyler Demory of Mio

2nd Place - Tyler Winch of Iron Mountain

3rd Place - Avry Corrigan of Bark River-Harris

4th Place - Hudson Decker of Onaway

1st Place Match

Tyler Demory (Mio) 30-1, Jr. over Tyler Winch (Iron Mountain) 21-1, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Avry Corrigan (Bark River-Harris) 25-5, Jr. over Hudson Decker (Onaway) 17-8, So. (Fall 0:57)119 pounds

1st Place - Shawn Mcguire of Iron Mountain

2nd Place - Daniel Dani of Bark River-Harris

3rd Place - Gage Tipton of Mancelona

4th Place - Cason Kreft of Onaway

1st Place Match

Shawn Mcguire (Iron Mountain) 29-1, So. over Daniel Dani (Bark River-Harris) 16-11, Sr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-2))

3rd Place Match

Gage Tipton (Mancelona) 19-7, Sr. over Cason Kreft (Onaway) 14-14, So. (Fall 2:11)

