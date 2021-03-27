Advertisement

U.P. receives money from American Rescue Plan

COVID-19 relief funding in Upper Michigan.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) Press Release

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Gary Peters (MI) today announced $4,884,500 in funding to help health centers in the Upper Peninsula respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding can be used by health centers for staffing, personal protective equipment, screening, testing, or other needs for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law on March 11, 2021.

“While working on the relief package, I fought to increase funding for health centers to help them meet the needs of the communities they serve during this crisis. The nurses, doctors and health care providers in these centers are on the front lines of this public health crisis and have been challenged like never before. This funding will help meet the urgent need for personal protective equipment, test kits, and staffing in these centers. I’m grateful for their work keeping Michigan families safe,” said Senator Stabenow.

“As more Michiganders become eligible to receive COVID vaccines, it is critical that health care centers in underserved communities have the resources needed to accelerate vaccination efforts,” said Senator Peters. “I am pleased that this robust funding – which I helped pass and enact as part of the American Rescue Plan – will help these centers increase vaccinations, bolster testing, expand treatment and provide preventive medical care to Michiganders at higher risk of infection. I will keep working to ensure Michigan has the resources and support needed to get through this crisis and beyond.”

“These funds will allow Michigan community health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccinations for vulnerable populations in an equitable manner, while at the same time providing preventive and primary health care services to those at high risk,” said Dennis Litos, CEO of the Michigan Primary Care Association.

Funding by County or Health Center:

Bay Mills Indian Community

-         $1,044,500

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center

-         $3,840,000

