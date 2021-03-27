Advertisement

The Boathouse Reopens: Lake Superior Theatre announces live summer shows

For Denise Clark, it’s a return to directing live theater performances since March 2020.
Lake Superior Theatre's summer schedule signals a return to live theater performances in Marquette County since March 2020.(WLUC)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The pandemic has forced Lake Superior Theatre in Marquette to undergo an intermission extending back to March 2020 -- but board members have planned for the shows to go on as scheduled this summer.

The converted boathouse venue in Marquette’s Lower Harbor announced their schedule of musicals starting in July.

The theater said they’ll feature a number of indoor and outdoor shows under limited capacities.

Denise Clark directs every year at the theater and looks forward to reopening under the planned safety measures.

“Some shows are going to be inside. And (Board President Peggy Frazier) has worked really hard to identify ways that people can sit in the theater safely -- much smaller groups of people onstage. We’re an energetic, lively group of people who want to get together, sing, perform and do all the things that COVID is not. So we had to really hunker down and plan for a better future, which I am pretty excited about too,” Clark said.

For tickets or more information on Lake Superior Theatre’s shows this summer, click HERE.

