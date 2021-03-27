Pine Mountain Ski Resort hosts annual Slush Cup

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, approximately 30 skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes for the annual Slush Cup at Pine Mountain Ski Resort.

“It’s a race down the hill and over a pond of water,” explains Sam Bracket, general manager of the resort.

Bracket says participants braved the icy water—some more successfully than others—for the chance to win a season pass to the resort.

“We start pretty high up the hill, and we move further and further down the hill every time,” said Bracket.

Last year, the Slush Cup was canceled due to the pandemic. Bracket says organizers weren’t going to let that happen again, even with the recent warm temperatures.

“With the weather we had last week it was tough to even make it happen, but we got it,” he said. “It’s great; it’s some normalcy.”

Participant Zackary Campbell was a hit with the crowd in his sloth onesie. He made it to the third round of the Slush Cup.

“I messed something up, but I didn’t do a front flip, so I did something right,” Campbell said. “I only sank to the bottom.”

Campbell says even though he didn’t take home the grand prize, it was a great time to enjoy the outdoors with his fellow contestants.

“I’ve been doing Slush Cup since I was a kid, then I missed out a couple of years and coronavirus canceled it last year,” said Campbell. “I came out here this year and I had a blast.”

He believes his outfit kept him warmer than his competitors were, while adding some extra fun to the afternoon.

“It’s the smiles per gallon, right?” said Campbell.

Bracket says the Slush Cup was the perfect way to wrap up Pine Mountain’s season. He hopes to see familiar and new faces at the event next year.

