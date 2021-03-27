NMU wrestlers qualify for Olympic Trials

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University National Training Site Greco-Roman wrestling team had three athletes qualify for the 2021 Olympic Team Trials at this weekend’s Last Chance Qualifier in Fort Worth, Texas.

In the 67 kg weight class, Benji Peak faced Lenny Merkin of the New York Athletic Club in the first-place match. Down 2-6 in the match, Peak was injured on a throw and could not continue. With the top two athletes in each weight class earning tickets to the Trials, Peak was still able to earn a trip to the Olympic Trials.

Wrestling at 77 kg, NMU teammates Austin Morrow and Jesse Porter battled for first place honors. The match ended with Morrow on the winning end, 10-2. Porter was still able to qualify for the Trials by earning a win in the second-place match. The Last Chance Qualifier observed the true second place stipulation where if the runner-up and third-place wrestler had not met prior in the tournament, then they would have one more match to decide who advances to the Trials. In that match, Porter defeated NMU graduate Britton Holmes of the All-Army Team 14-5.

The trio will be joined by teammate Alston Nutter at the Olympic Team Trials, which will take place April 2-3 in Fort Worth, Texas. Nutter earned his trip to the Trials because he is the 2019 Junior World bronze medalist.

