NCAA Sweet 16: Baylor beats Michigan in OT 78-75

Baylor players celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the Sweet 16...
Baylor players celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Baylor won 78-75 in overtime. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 24 points on a perfect shooting game and Queen Egbo made two big plays in the final seconds of overtime, helping No. 2 Baylor beat No. 6 Michigan 78-75 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Egbo gave Baylor a 78-75 lead with a foul shot with 19 seconds left. After Leigha Brown scored for Michigan, Egbo picked up an assist on Moon Ursin’s wide-open layup. Akienreh Johnson missed a half-court try for Michigan, and the Big Ten team was unable to get another shot up before time ran out.

