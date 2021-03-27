Advertisement

Marquette husband holds final Memorial Fundraising Art Sale for late wife

Memorial Fundraising Art Sale at Flower Works
Memorial Fundraising Art Sale at Flower Works(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The legacy continued Saturday for a woman who lost her life to cancer, Susan V. Reyes Schumacher.

Her husband, Paul Schumacher, hosted his final Memorial Fundraising Art Sale for her at Flower Works in Marquette.

There, he was selling the remaining artwork created by his wife to donate the funds to Cancer Care of Marquette County and the Superior Health Foundation. Each piece of art is priced from $30 to $100.

Schumacher said one day while Susan was sick, the Cancer Care of Marquette County mailed the couple a check to help with medical costs.

“I mean we both cried about it,” Schumacher said. “It was so wonderful.”

She died on June 8, 2017 from a non-smoker lung cancer.

“I want to thank Cancer Care of Marquette County, Dave Poirier, and Jim LaJoie from Superior Health Foundation,” Schumacher said. “I just really feel honored that I’m able to donate to them and to do this in Susan’s memory, especially.”

Susan’s artwork can still be purchased online at susansmission.org.

