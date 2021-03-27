Lacrosse Claws Past Bears in Overtime

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s lacrosse team showed intense fight in their Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) opener as they earned a 16-15 overtime win over Concordia-St. Paul.

The Golden Bears got out to an early 2-0 lead in the contest inside the Superior Dome.

Aleya Speas was the first Wildcat to score. Her goal was assisted by Jessica Daniels at 23:47.

After a CSP goal, NMU scored four-straight. Emily Renfrew scored two unassisted goals in the run while Lauryn Rygiel, on an assist from Renfrew, and Madeline Bittell, on an assist from Jessica Daniels, scored the other two in the run.

A 4-0 run was returned by the Golden Bears to give the visiting team a 7-5 lead.

Renfrew scored the final goal of the half with the Wildcats in a man-up situation. It was 7-6 going into the half in favor of CSP.

The second half scoring began with a Bittell free position goal to even the score.

Much like in the first half, the teams exchanged runs. Four straight Golden Bear goals pushed CSP back into the lead before a Renfrew assisted Kaitlyn Bridger goal stopped the run.

A Golden Bear goal at 20:55 pushed the lead back to four, but the lead did not last. A Bittell goal kicked off a 5-0 run which had goals from Rygiel, Renfrew, Shannon Walus, and another goal from Bittell.

With NMU up 13-12, CSP went on yet another run which put the visitors up 15-13.

The Wildcats, determined to pick up their first win over the Golden Bears in program history, used a man-up opportunity to pull within one. Renfrew, assisted by Speas, put the ball in the net with 1:10 to go in regulation.

Fans in Marquette got free lacrosse as Daniels forced overtime on a Speas assisted goal which ended regulation 15-15.

With 2:24 left in overtime, a foul from CSP set up a free position shot for NMU. Katelyn Mongold scored her first goal of the game when it counted and the Wildcats earned the 16-15 overtime victory.

Renfrew yet again led NMU with five goals. Bittell followed with four of her own.

Three Wildcats had two assists. Speas, Renfrew, and Daniels led that category.

Cam Stilson, Speas, and Nicole Smith each added one caused turnover.

NMU goalkeeper Stilson had 10 saves in the contest, playing the full regulation and overtime periods.

The Golden Bears and Wildcats clash again at the Superior Dome on Sunday. First whistle is set for 12 p.m.

