Can’t Stop the ‘Cats: No. 21 Volleyball Wins 10th Straight Match

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 21 Northern Michigan University volleyball continued their winning steak that began in February with a 3-1 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) win over Davenport University on Friday.

The streak for NMU now sits at 10 matches.

The first set was tight for both teams. Down one at 11-12, Hailey Wickstrom had back-to-back kills, both assisted by Lauren Van Remortel, to put NMU up 13-12.

Davenport pulled within one at 19-18, but a kill from Van Remortel followed by a block from Jacqueline Smith and Meghan Meyer pushed the lead back up to three.

A Van Remortel assisted kill from Lizzy Stark secured the 25-23 opening set win for the Wildcats.

The second frame was mostly in favor of the home team. NMU took a 5-4 lead after a Wickstrom kill but did not take the lead again the rest of the set.

For the Panthers, a 3-0 run gave them a 7-5 lead. The margin was soon cut back down to one after a DU service error.

Later in the set, a Meyer kill from Van Remortel was the final set for the Wildcats as another 3-0 run by the Panthers gave DU the 25-19 win.

In set three NMU regrouped. The Wildcats fell behind early but used a 5-0 run, capped off by a Stark kill, put NMU in the lead 9-7.

The lead increased to eight when a Meyer service ace followed by a Panther error made the score 20-12.

Davenport did not go away quietly. The Panthers used a five-point run to cut the lead to two late in the set. An Ania Hyatt and Van Remortel block stopped the run before DU scored three more points.

The Wildcats held off the surging home team as consecutive kills from Smith earned a 25-22 NMU set win.

Things did not look good for the Wildcats at the beginning of the fourth set. NMU found themselves down 0-5.

Six-straight points pulled the Wildcats into their first lead of the set at 9-8. A Stark kill, assisted by Alli Yacko, and a Madeline Crowley service ace bookended the run.

The lead held until a Panthers kill tied the game at 21-21. Meyer notched a kill to bring the NMU lead back up to one, but another DU kill tied the game again.

In the end, a Van Remortel assed Stark kill clinched the 10th consecutive match win for the Wildcats.

Stark had a team-high 15 kills followed by Wickstrom with 14 and Smith and Meyer with 13 each.

Yacko and Smith tied for the most Wildcat digs with each tallying 13.

Several players joined in on an NMU block party. Hyatt led the team with four total blocks while Van Remortel, Smith, and Meyer added three.

NMU takes on Davenport University again tomorrow. First serve is set for 1 p.m. in Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.