A Bit of Whimsy opens in Iron River

The owners spent two years renovating the 200-year-old structure into the store it is today.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, a new business opened its doors in Iron River.

A Bit of Whimsy celebrated its grand opening by welcoming guests with live music by One Voice UP, giveaways, and refreshments.

Owners Jeanine and Peter Garcia say they spent two years renovating the 200-year-old structure into the art, gift, and women’s clothing store it is today. In addition to those products, they hope A Bit of Whimsy will provide a unique, welcoming experience for Iron River shoppers.

“I wanted this to be a place of encouragement and love and comfort and prayer,” said Jeanine. “Even if somebody comes in and just needs us, not necessarily something to buy, we wanted that to be part of our shop as well.”

A Bit of Whimsy is located at 302 West Genesee Street. The store is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Jeanine says she hopes to open on Mondays once more staff is hired.

Visit A Bit of Whimsy’s Facebook page for more information on the store.

