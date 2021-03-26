Whitmer again vetoes virus aid after no legislative deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday again vetoed about $652 million in proposed COVID-19 relief spending because the Michigan Legislature passed it without negotiating with her administration.

Majority Republicans had reapproved the funding after the Democratic governor vetoed it weeks ago amid a fight over the GOP’s attempt to link federal funds to her agreeing to cede certain pandemic powers solely to local health departments.

One bill proposed $405 million in state-funded business relief and a $150 million deposit into the unemployment insurance fund. Another would have given $87 million in federal funds to private schools and $10 million to reimburse parents for summer school expenses.

