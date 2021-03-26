Advertisement

Whitmer again vetoes virus aid after no legislative deal

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again has vetoed about $652 million in proposed COVID-19 relief spending because the Michigan Legislature passed it without negotiating with her administration
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(WLUC)
By DAVID EGGERT, Associated Press, Associated Press and TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP/WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday again vetoed about $652 million in proposed COVID-19 relief spending because the Michigan Legislature passed it without negotiating with her administration.

Majority Republicans had reapproved the funding after the Democratic governor vetoed it weeks ago amid a fight over the GOP’s attempt to link federal funds to her agreeing to cede certain pandemic powers solely to local health departments.

One bill proposed $405 million in state-funded business relief and a $150 million deposit into the unemployment insurance fund. Another would have given $87 million in federal funds to private schools and $10 million to reimburse parents for summer school expenses.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

